Valley chefs serve up steaks at St. Vincent de Paul

In honor of Muhammad Ali's birthday and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, celebrity chefs grilled up steaks for the homeless.

PHOENIX — Boxing legend Muhammad Ali would’ve celebrated his 80th birthday on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In honor of the two men and their legacy of helping others, friends of Ali and four of the top chefs in the Valley served up a delicious meal with a side of encouragement.

“There’s nothing like a hot meal when you’re not feeling good,” Chef Marc Lupino said.

One by one, the men and women filed into St. Vincent de Paul’s dining room.

The menu featured steak grilled up and served by chefs Marc Lupino (Steak 44, Dominick’s Steakhouse and Ocean 44) Vincent Guerithault (Vincent’s on Camelback) Mark Tarbell (Tarbell’s) and Chris Bianco (Pizzeria Bianco).

“To be able to give someone a steak, and maybe they’ve never been able to have one, is a great feeling,” Lupino said.

“We hope for a few hours, happier feeling about life - their daily life. We hope that we can make a little difference for a few hours,” Chef Vincent said.

While this day is about the inspiration of two great men, civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Junior and boxing legend Muhammad Ali, it’s also about breaking bread and sharing.

“I hope they see a lot of kind faces, and I think they take away some hope,” Lupino said.

Ronald Saunders who was one of the diners who says the steak was a nice break from the regular menu.

“It feels very special to have one, to care about people who are in the situation and predicament that we are in,” Saunders said.

Muhammad Ali’s widow Lonnie sent words of encouragement in a video.

“What’s important is that you get up because every day is an opportunity to make a new start,” she said.

Jimmy Walker, who founded Celebrity Fight Night and was a longtime friend of Ali, says this event was about hope.

“Don’t give up. There’s always today, tomorrow and to forget about the past because we’ve all made mistakes,” he said.

