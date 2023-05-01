Valley 7th grader participates in Hobbs' inauguration after winning art contest

Emily Avalos won the chance to recite the Pledge of Allegiance at Governor Hobbs' inauguration Thursday morning.

PHOENIX — In December, then governor-elect Katie Hobbs put out an invitation for kids to compete in an Inaugural Art Contest.

Emily Avalos, a 7th grader at Echo Canyon School in Scottsdale answered the call.

The art contest was part of Hobbs' “An Arizona for Everyone” theme for the governor’s inauguration.

Avalos’ picture of a child looking out at the Phoenix skyline with cacti in the foreground won the contest.

“I was very happy I won the contest and was shocked,” said Avalos. “I decided to draw different parts of Arizona where people visit most. Like the attractions.”

The 7th grader’s masterpiece will be posted on the governor’s website and Avalos got to recite the pledge of allegiance in front of all the dignitaries at the state capitol.

“My family helped me, so I wasn’t that nervous,” said Avalos.

Her family couldn’t be happier.

“Standing in front of a lot of important people. Just really proud of her. We’ll remember this forever,” said her father Hector Avalos.

