This Ahwatukee home will surely get you in the Halloween spirit

Need a pick me up? This Ahwatukee man decorated his home from top to bottom to spread some frightful fun in the neighborhood.

PHOENIX — Oh, the weather outside is frightful, and so is the home of this Ahwatukee man.

Doug Maldonado is a local handyman and is showing off some of his handy work with a dazzling Halloween display.

Thousands of lights dance across his home in a wide array of colors. From skeletons to pumpkins, several spooky characters greet passersby.

Maldonado said he created the display as a way to give back to the community. It was his way of saying thank you to all those who give him the opportunity to help them with their needs.

"It’s great seeing all the little kids come," Maldonado said in an email. "And all you hear is 'wow!'"

The display is lit up from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. and Maldonado added that people have already come all the way from Goodyear to see the Halloween display in person.

