This week was all about the Arizona Cardinals and the 100 one-of-a-kind footballs the team hid all over the state.

The mad-grab for these rare footballs made for some pretty memorable moments on 12 News, especially since we were able to hide three of the balls as the official home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Ryan Cody introduced us to some of the football winners.

RELATED: Cardinals to hide 100 footballs around the state, one holds free season tickets

Another Arizona team kept us entertained this week. The Diamondbacks will give away a Haboob Globe during Saturday's game. It was only fitting that right fielder Steven Souza Jr. give us our morning forecast. Turns out, he may have a future in meteorology!

Mesa firefighters were sent on a special rescue mission. A crew helped an elderly dog that was stuck in its owner's pool. Thankfully, 11-year-old Saber made it out okay.

Ryan Cody gave us the story of an Arizona man who received a 3D printed ankle. This remarkable technology gave Elliot Munro a second chance at life.

Matt Yurus spoke to a Navy veteran and the daughter of veterans who were both given cars through a local organization.

12 News and Mountain America Credit Union gave a mother the surprise of a lifetime in our Miracle Makers program. We brought you this story last week, but it'll still give you a good feeling as we wrap up the week.

And finally, here's a look at Mitch Carr learning some moves from a local hip-hop dance team. No, his hips don't lie.

Have a good weekend!