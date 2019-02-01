Drake Quibodeaux lives and breathes LSU football, but he never takes living for granted.

"When the man upstairs tells him to come home then he will, but until then, we are going to live life to the fullest," Drake's dad, Chris, said.

Of course for Drake, living life means rooting on the LSU football team. Unfortunately, his family doesn't have the means to travel to Arizona for the Tigers' last game of the season.

That's where Fiesta Bowl Charities stepped in.

"What do you think about coming out the Fiesta Bowl and watching LSU play Central Florida this year," Fiesta Bowl Executive Director Mike Nealy asked Drake on Facetime. Of course, Drake answered with his signature thumbs up.

A trip to Arizona was just the beginning. Drake went to LSU practice where head coach Ed Orgeron presented him with a personalized #18 jersey. The Phoenix Suns and Arizona Coyotes both invited the Quibodeaux family to a game.

Then on New Year's Day, Drake watched his Tigers beat UCF in State Farm Stadium from Mike Nealy's personal suite.

"It's indescribable because this is something we couldn't do on our own and it's a memory we will always have and cherish forever," said his mother Danielle.