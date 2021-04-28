Tempe woman celebrates 100th birthday

Rita Seaman stays active in her golden years swimming and tap dancing.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Imagine living to be 100 years old and all the things you’ve witnessed in your time and the inventions that have come and gone.

Friends and family celebrated Rita Seaman’s 100th birthday at the Kiwanis Pool in Tempe on Wednesday.

Rita Seaman has a smile that can light up a room.

“I think she’s amazing. She never looks back. She always looks forward,” said Marie Martinez, Rita’s daughter.

The positive woman who grew up in Nebraska is as sharp as a tack. She's come a long way in a hundred years.

“Grew up in the roaring twenties. Grew up in the horse and buggy age,” said Rita with a smile. “I lived through the [Great] Depression, and we had our big dust storm in Nebraska.”

She raised six kids and has remained active in her golden years. Before the pandemic, she was swimming five days a week at the Kiwanis pool in Tempe and tap dancing.

Her teacher Marie Campi says Rita never misses a beat.

“She remembers every step. She knows the sequence and she puts it to the music and she dances,” said Campi.

“I just live,” said Rita, laughingly.

What’s this centenarian’s advice for all of us, youngsters.

“Be happy and don’t take things too seriously and be optimistic,” said Rita.