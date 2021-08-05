Tempe to honor veterans with 'Elevate Our Heroes' banners

Family and friends can honor their veterans with military banners placed over downtown Tempe.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Imagine Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe lined with 115 to 120 banners honoring military veterans, and know it will soon be a reality

The Downtown Tempe Authority has come up with a new way to honor our military heroes with a program called “Elevate Our Heroes”.

“Jim Grone is a veteran, and around 20 years ago he started our Veterans Day parade,” said Julie Kent with the Downtown Tempe Authority.

The lone banner hanging above 4th Street just west of Mill Avenue is in honor of Jim Grone - an Army veteran and Tempe resident.

Kent got the idea for the banners from her family in Fulton, New York.

“My cousin sent me a picture one day of a military banner with my uncle and father’s banner. It was so emotional for me. I felt such pride and joy and to have them be remembered,” Kent said.

You can nominate and sponsor a veteran who’s been close to your heart.

The military banners are meant to be more than just an image but a chance for family and friends to share their stories.

“Not only honor their veteran but also other veterans and I think it’s important for the younger generations that didn’t know their grandparents or uncles to be able to see that and realize the sacrifice they made for us,” said Kent.

The banners will be put up on November 1 and will remain throughout the month.

For more information, visit the group's website.

