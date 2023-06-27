Some ducklings fell into a Valley storm drain. Then this Tempe fire crew came to the rescue

A mommy duck was all smiles after some firefighters and nearby residents came to the aid of some ducklings in distress.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department is no stranger to dramatic rescues.

From burning homes to serious crashes, firefighters have to be ready to help at a moment's notice.

But what happens when those in need have feathers and webbed feet instead of arms and legs? Nothing. They still jump in to save the day.

In a recent Facebook post from the department, photos from a recent rescue were too cute not to share. Crew L273B and some nearby neighbors recently help pull some ducklings to safety after they fell down a storm drain.

By the looks of the photos, momma duck was all smiles after being reunited with her ducklings.

A happy family reunion 🐥 Thanks to the joint efforts of neighbors and the crew of L273B, these adorable ducklings... Posted by Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Looks like these little guys will have quite the tale to tell!

