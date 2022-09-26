Phoenix firefighters reunite teeny tiny tortoise with its owners

We're not sure how the team saw this little reptile from the roadway, but boy are we glad they did. This tortoise was quickly returned to his owners!

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department put it best: Service comes in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes, that shape and size is a tiny little lost tortoise.

Firefighters with Station 12 were returning from a structure fire when, somehow, one of the crew members spotted this tortoise crawling across the roadway in front of their fire truck.

A quick shout of "Stop!" was enough to get the truck stopped and the team ready for a rescue.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

After all, they couldn't just leave the little tortoise alone on the roadway.

As the department said in a post on their Facebook page, they were there to save the little guy from its "certain unhealthy fate in the street."

After going door-to-door in the area, the crew was able to reunite the tortoise with its "hopeful and delighted owner." We're not sure if this reptile is a repeat offender with its escape artist stunts, but we are sure that it's cute enough to be worth the trouble.

Even if it looks a little grumpy to be rescued, this teeny tiny tortoise is better off safe at home.

#FeelGoodStoryOfTheDay Recently the crew of station 12 was returning from a structure fire when one of the firefighters... Posted by Phoenix Fire Department on Monday, September 26, 2022

A big thanks to the firefighter crew of Station 12 for taking some time out of their busy day to keep one of the smallest members of our community safe!

WE ❤ ARIZONA