An inspiring story of a 16-year old who is motivating others through his own physical recovery.

Earlier this week, we told you about Porter Trythall, who underwent brain surgery on a tumor and is now learning how to do everything all over again.

12 News was there Saturday morning as he finished a 5K along with his Phoenix Children's Hospital family. Porter told 12 News the trick to getting over this hurdle in life is to stay positive.

"A good attitude all the time," Porter Trythall said.

That good attitude had Porter crossing the finish line first thing Saturday morning and making his parents Dawn and Derek Trythall proud.

"He's been that way since he was a little kid and it's remarkable to see the drive that he has, just that no quit attitude," Dawn said.

His mom and dad are grateful for the support and love from PCH following Porter's surgery on his brain tumor.

"They have cried with us, they have laughed with us, the have become such an important part of our lives," she added.

The 5K is just one way the hospital is able to raise money to make sure patients like Porter get the care they need especially wen it comes to physical therapy.

"Everything about it is special from the doctors, to the nurse, we were there for months, to our rehab team to the other patients and families that we meet along the way," Dawn added.

She choked up about her son's amazing accomplishment and the people who love him, as he continues to work his way toward recovery.

"These kids sat next to him when he couldn't talk or walk, they held his hand, they fed him, they've done so much service on his behalf and so it is a blessing to see them still by his side, as he sees and reaches new milestones," she said.

His parents say by next year they all hope Porter will be running across that same finish line. We wish him all the best as he continues his recovery.