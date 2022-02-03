Valley teen stuck in Polynesia for two years reunited with family at Sky Harbor

It started with a series of unfortunate events starting with a lost passport.

PHOENIX — A valley teen stuck on the Polynesian island of Tonga for more than two years is finally back home.

Soane Tongauiha survived several natural disasters there after losing the passport he needed to get back to Phoenix. In 2019, then 13-year-old Tongauiha, went to Tonga with his dad, who was born there.

“My dad just wanted me to go there learn the language and see my family,” said Tongauiha.

Little did he know he would be stuck there for more than two years.

After his dad returned to the states, Tongauiha stayed to take care of his sick great-grandfather. But when it was time for Tongauiha to return to the Valley, he realized he lost his passport.

“There was no way of us getting him home,” said his mother Talitha Tongauiha.

Without a U.S. embassy in Tonga, or a flight available to the closest one in Fiji, Soane Tongauiha had no way of getting a new passport.

So his mom went back to Arizona hoping to get one for him there. But without being at a passport office himself, the U.S. Department of State wouldn’t issue a passport for a minor.

To make matters worse, both Tonga and Fiji closed their borders due to the pandemic before Tongauiha's mother could make it back to him.

For more than 2 years Talitha Tongauiha begged the state department to get Soane out of Tonga.

He was stuck through tsunamis, a volcanic eruption, and an earthquake.

“I was thinking about family, thinking about god…couldn’t think about anything else,” Tongauiha said.

The state department didn’t budge until last month, when they agreed to give Soane Tongauiha an emergency travel document to get him out of Tonga and back to Phoenix.

Since he’s been gone he’s missed the death of his grandma and his siblings’ milestones, but somehow he still finds a way to be thankful.

“I can do anything now…I feel more powerful,” said Soane Tongauiha.

Latest Arizona News