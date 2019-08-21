SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — When Make-A-Wish grants wishes for children. It’s often meeting a sports hero or a visit to Disneyland or some unique destination. Creating a memory that will last a lifetime.

17-year-old Tamyka wish is unique and will probably last a lifetime. She wished for a better smile.

Tamyka has sickle cell anemia which requires a lot of doctor appointments and hospital visits. It also may have affected the development of her teeth causing them to be severely crooked.

The doctors at Affiliated Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics helped grant her wish and covered 100% of the donation.

Tuesday, Tamyka had her braces removed after a year and a half.

“Before I had the braces, I didn't have the best teeth. I was really insecure and self-conscience about my smile,” said Tamyka.

RELATED: Diamondbacks bring on 5-year-old 'Wish kid' as their newest player

“Tamyka had a very crowded mouth. Which led to malocclusion. Her teeth weren't fitting well together. So, there was an aesthetic concern with that because her incisors, front teeth were kind of jetting out quite a bit and there was also a functional concern because her teeth were not fitting well together,” said Dr. Abraham Itty. Tamyka’s dentist at Affiliated Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics.

“I'm really happy. I'm so glad I made this wish. I don't regret it at all and I'm really confident and happier now as a person,” said Tamyka.

RELATED: This mom cried happy tears when she was surprised with her dream van

RELATED: Nominate someone for a visit from the Miracle Makers

Tamyka says her wish will not only make her feel better but will last a lifetime.

If you would like to learn more about Make-A-Wish Arizona, visit arizona.wish.org