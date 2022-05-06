Valley summer camp for child burn victims promotes self-love

Camp Courage is designed for child burn survivors so they can feel safe and secure in their own skin.

PHOENIX — Summer camp fun is happening across the state for so many kids, and one camp is promoting self-love and encouragement.

"Camp Courage" is designed for child burn survivors so they can feel safe and secure in their own skin while they’re surrounded by others who understand what they've been through.

Campers like Ciara Bruntz are no strangers to Camp Courage.

"It's like a family because they understand what you've been through,” she said. “I've been at Camp Courage for about seven years. And every time I go, it's just the same welcoming feeling every time."

She says she's looking forward to being more than just a camper in years to come after experiencing so much love and support at the camp up in Prescott.

"I want to become a counselor and be able to take care of the little kids because I remember when I was little, and my camp counselors made a world of difference for me," she added.

The campers met at the Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise to board buses before heading to Prescott.

Child Life Specialist Andrea Leon loves seeing the sweet faces for the first time back since the pandemic and says this camp is full of fun activities and opportunities to take in nature and get to know other survivors.

"There's going to be tie-dye, horseback riding, archery, so lots of fun activities outdoors, that may not have been able to have and do in their day-to-day lives. They leave feeling rejuvenated, they get to go back and be with their families and after having this experience, they learn a lot about themselves, they learn how to interact with other people and other burn survivors, it's just a unique experience they get once a year," Leon said.

The kids will spend a week at Camp Courage, sharing their stories and lending support to each other this summer.

