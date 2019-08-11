Veteran's Day is on Monday and students at a Phoenix school kicked off the holiday weekend by honoring the brave veterans who served our country.

Students at Paseo Hills School held a special ceremony on Friday honoring the veterans.

The ceremony featured poem readings, re-enactments, and military songs, among other events.

Veterans who attended said it was quite an emotional occasion.

“It was emotional and moving," Phil Sanchez, who is an Army veteran, said.

"Being that I come from a big family of military whose uncles that passed away, it was quite emotional."

Students were glad to show their appreciation.

“The veterans have done so much for us, and we’re just appreciating them," eighth-grade student Taylor Wojtkiewicz said.

"And we’re one tiny thing, like school, but it can warm the veterans' hearts.”

The ceremony ended with students passing out handmade poppy flowers in remembrance of veterans.

MORE VETERAN-RELATED STORIES:

• Vietnam veteran in hospice care reunites with his dog for final time

• An antique box leads Gilbert man on a mission to honor forgotten WWII hero

• Patriot Guard Riders grant veteran's dream of raising his father's flag

• 96-year-old veteran wows with national anthem on harmonica before US soccer match

• Volunteers help rebuild 76-year-old veteran's torched home in Glendale