SendTheLove to others while physical distancing

People are finding creative ways to let others know they are not alone while staying apart from one another.

Arizonans have been under stay-at-home orders for several weeks to protect the most vulnerable people from COVID-19.

Being inside and staying isolated is not preventing people from sending love to others through uncertain times.

Just shoot a 15-second video of your greetings to one another – whether it's "happy birthday," "congrats on your wedding," or even just "I miss you" – and post them on your social media using the hashtag #SendTheLove. We also want to feature people paying it forward, so send us those too.

You can also send your #SendTheLove video greetings to connect@12news.com.

#SendTheLove feed:

Students at ASU are sharing the love with caregivers and residents at Brookdale Senior Living in Tempe. They decided to write personalized greeting cards and letters. They complied them all in an e-mail and sent them over to brighten up everyone's day.

A fun night out for our healthcare heroes who need a break. Digital-Drive in AZ is offering healthcare workers free tickets to a drive-in.

Jeanne Bowling shared a photo of her house she decorated to celebrate her twins graduating high school.

Check out this awesome picture mural that teachers from Chinle Elementary School made for their students! The teachers wanted their students to know that they are loved and missed.

Students and their families at Westar Elementary School in Goodyear shared a video they put together. The video is to thank and celebrate teachers.

If you know a first responder or a front line worker, thank them with a free cleaning! A Valley company sent us this flyer. All you have to do is e-mail in your nomination! The deadline is Friday, May 8.

The choir teachers of the Aqua Fria School District came together to record a song for their seniors. The students didn't get a change to perform in the final choir concerts of their high school careers so the teachers wanted to send them some love.

Check out this colorful Cinco De Mayo Display. A neighbor in Sun City sent us this photo. The display even had free masks for people in the community to take!

A Valley couple paid it forward in a big way. Cameron Mack and Maddy Cypert are both teachers.They gave $100 to everyone in their small community of 10 homes! What a wonderful act of kindness.

An anniversary to remember! Leo and Charlotte recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. So to celebrate, members of Mesa Police, Fire and others in the neighborhood surprised the disabled vet and his wife with a parade!

Gretchen Bechtold shared a video from the seniors at Hacienda Del Ray are dealing with the quarantine.

April showers bring May flowers! The women of the National Charity League sent the sweetest gift to the resident of Morning Star in Arcadia.

A teacher in Gilbert is encouraging his students to get moving! Every Thursday Chris Wilson posts #dancedancethursday! Each student shares how they are keeping both their mental and physical health in check.

Senior residents in the Robson Ranch community have been waking up to messages of hope! These beautiful rocks are showing up randomly in people's yards and various common areas. Painted on the rocks are inspiring messages to bring joy and smiles to people in the community.

A teacher from Kyrene School District is getting creative with her social distance learning. Her last lesson plan featured a talking dog!

Check out this colorful and inspiring chalk heart. Karen Sanders sent us this photo from her neighborhood in Mesa. She and two neighbors worked on it! One of them is 90 years old.

Julie Moore shared video of her recent trip to take the trash out. She said she has been dressing up to take the trash out for fun and to make people smile.

Madison Highland Prep welcomed seniors to campus to pick up a gift. The yard signs are a way to show them how proud the school is of them finishing high school.

Sharing the love, lip sync style! A viewer sent us this video of a lip sync performance to "You're the one that I want" from Grease!

Craig 'Willie' Wilson recently celebrated his 69th birthday while in quarantine. His daughters, Irene and Emily, asked family members to help them create a video to spell out happy birthday to their dad.

In early April, the teachers of Horizon Honors Schools created a video for their students and families. You can watch that video here. Now, the students and their families created and shared a video to say thank you to the teachers.

Lenny Lizzard shared a link to his YouTube Channel where is he posting videos he hopes spread love and hope.

Health care workers at Chandler Regional Medical Center showed off their dance moves to send the love.

Quarantine isn't stopping birthday celebrations in the Valley! MorningStar Senior Living in Fountain Hills shared a video of a recent surprise birthday parade and party for Jack William.

Alyssa Love was disappointed she wouldn't be able to attend her junior prom but her dad, Samuel Love, made sure she still had a night to remember. Alyssa shared a video showing how he made her night so special with a father/daughter date.

Pet Therapy teams recorded a virtual parade honoring medical workers.

Pinal County Sheriff Deputy Joseph Alvarado made sure he got the chance to dance with his daughter for her Sweet 16. Miya recently celebrated the milestone birthday while in quarantine but her daddy still got his dance.

Jeffery Barnes shared video of painted rocks he stumbled upon while on a hike. He spotted these rocks on a pass-through between Ray and Chandler Blvd about 1/4th a mile easy of Monte Vista Elementary School.

MorningStar Senior Living shared some photos of a recent 82nd birthday celebration for a resident. We are told the birthday girl laughed until she couldn't laugh anymore when she realized her daughter spelled birthday wrong in the sign she left for her mom and no one noticed until the 82-year-old pointed it out. She said it was the perfect sentiment to describe the current state of the world. The 'H' in birthday was missing. She pointed out that 'H' is for heart and we are often missing our hearts in having compassion for others.

Nancy Ochtman shared photos of decorated rocks lining the wall at Oakland Elementary School.

Ryan House shared a photo of hearts growing in the backyard thanks for the generous and talented metal artist Ceri Jones of The Collaboratory of Mesa. They handmade, donated and planted metal hearts in the colors of their logo. For every 10 hearts Ceri makes and sells through her website she makes a large red heart gift she plants at places like fire stations and hospitals as a way to say thank you.

Anthony Frushon shared an original song he wrote to thank essential workers. The song is titled, 'Heroes on the Frontline'.

Vince Mosca owns Hand and Soap in Phoenix and wanted to send some love and thanks to the Phoenix Fire Department with a donation of hand sanitizer. Mosca said his parents' home burned down last year and this is his way of saying thank you.