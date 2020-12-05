SendTheLove to friends and family while social distancing

People are finding unique ways to let others know we are all in this together.

PHOENIX — Arizonans have been under stay-at-home orders for several weeks to protect the most vulnerable people from COVID-19.

Being inside and staying isolated is not preventing people from sending love to others through uncertain times.

As the temps heat up this summer, Timber Mesa Fire and Medical made a virtual safety video to keep you and your family safe.

100 years -- times two! Two residents at Morning Star at Arrowhead turned 100 on the same day! Family and friends came by for a window birthday party to mark the major milestone.

The Sunnyslope community has come together to crowdfund a graduation mural for our seniors! Artist Ray Rivas supervised a group of kid to paint this 100 foot ‘Class of 2020’ mural at Third Drive and Dunlap.

With competitions and fundraising events cancelled through June, Special Olympics Arizona is finding unique ways for its athletes to stay connected. And for some healthy competition the Special Olympics is hosting a virtual dance fundraiser. Those who want to participate are encouraged to do a 15 second dance to the song "Happy" by Pharell Williams, and share it on social media using #SOAZDanceChallenge and #DancetoDonate.

One Peoria family is having fun while social distancing. Check out Super Nana Rosie and her sidekicks enjoying some time outside.

We can't forget our furry friends during the the time! Puppies 'N love and Animal Kingdom is making sure families in need have pet food. The two pet stores will be set up on Saturday outside the Paradise Valley Mall, giving away $20,000 worth of food. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 11 just north of Dillard's.

Glendale first responders gave a special thank you to those working at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. They lined up during shift change to cheer on the men and women that are working around the clock to keep us safe.

A virtual graduation unlike any other!

The University of Arizona College of Medicine hosted its first virtual commencement ceremony to celebrate the hard work and dedication of 93 newly minted physicians.

The students were virtually led into the ceremony by a pipe and drum corps while they were hooded by family members and friends.