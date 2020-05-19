Second-grade choir sends 'virtual hug' through online performance

The second graders from Great Hearts Archway Glendale in Peoria finished their fourth-quarter music class with a rendition of "What a Wonderful World."

PEORIA, Ariz. — During this time of home isolation, we may need a reminder of just how magical of a world we live in.

The second-grade music class from a Peoria charter school wanted to give everyone such a reminder by performing "What a Wonderful World" over the internet.

The second graders, from the nonprofit charter school Great Hearts Archway Glendale, wanted to wrap up their year by sending a "virtual hug" through the performance of the famous song sung by Louis Armstrong.

The performance was part of a school-wide virtual concert put together by the school's music teacher, Ms. Emily Hendricks.

More information about Great Hearts Archway Glendale can be found here.

