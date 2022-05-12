Scottsdale relator summits Mount Everest to support Valley children

Clayton Wolfe's six-year training reached its peak when he recently got to the top of Mount Everest at 29,035 feet, according to inReach satellites.

A Scottsdale relator's six-year training journey peaked Wednesday night when he officially reached the top of Mount Everest, according to inReach Satellite Communications.

The man, named Clayton Wolfe, reached the new heights for a good cause: to raise money for children's charities in the Valley. Wolfe is part of the Scottsdale 20-30 Club, a non-profit that supports children in need.

“Our club slogan is that one never stands so tall as when kneeling to help a child," Wolfe told 12 News in February. "I can’t think of another time when that is more true than on the top of Mount Everest."

Wolfe has been going through intensive training on Piestewa Peak in preparation for the climb. He's been hiking up and down the Valley mountain with 60 pounds of water on his back.

Clayton hasn't posted the view from the top of the mountain yet as he's probably recovering from the hike. However, you can see all of the breathtaking photos he's been taking on the journey up on his Instagram page here.

