Scottsdale realtor climbs Mount Everest and raises money for charity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale realtor just returned from climbing Mount Everest, and he brought something back from the summit for charity.

Clayton Wolfe sells homes in Scottsdale, and he also raises money as part of the Scottsdale 20/30 Club.

He is trying to climb to the highest point on all seven continents, known as the Seven Summits. He also hopes to one-day cross country ski in both the North and South Poles.

This time around, Wolfe’s sense of adventure worked alongside his charitable endeavors.

When he decided to climb Everest, Wolfe sold small gold tokens that he took with him on the trip.

“These have been to the summit [of Mount Everest],” Wolfe said while holding one up for the camera. “Now that I’m back, I’ll be spending a lot of time this week sending them out to the people that bought them.”

Wolfe said he was able to sell 140 tokens and raise $14,000 for charity with the tokens, along with $11,000 by other means. Wolfe paid for his Everest expedition himself, and all, $25,000 went to charity.

