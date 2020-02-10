Scottsdale musician overcomes physical obstacle to inspire others

Victoria Chiantella has never saw her left arm as a disadvantage.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It’s often said that music can reach the depth of the soul.

“It’s kind of an outlet to express myself and how I’m feeling,” said Victoria Chiantella.

Strumming her songs on a ukulele, Chiantella's songwriting is a little different than most.

“I love the sound of it. It has a really nice warm sound.”

There is also something unique about the way Victoria strums her instrument.

“I was born missing my arm below the elbow down. Yeah, so I use the end of my arm and strum,” said Chiantella. “Ever since I was really little. I learned to adapt. Whether it be crawling or picking up an instrument.”

She credits her mother for keeping her strong and encouraging her love of music.

“I was really fortunate. My mom is amazing, and she never let anything get in my way or let me get in my way,” said Chiantella.

Chiantella has never thought of her left arm as a disadvantage

“I don’t feel like it limits me. If anything, it actually helps me meet other people that I normally wouldn’t have met,” said Chiantella.

Chiantella is also an occupational therapist assistant and helps rehabilitate amputee patients.