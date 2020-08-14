Scottsdale man donates gifts, money to kids in DCS care

Instead of feeling sorry for himself during quarantine, one valley man decided to make a difference in the lives of kids in need

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Since the start of the pandemic, people have started looking for ways to make a positive impact on the community.

One Scottsdale man was so moved after reading stories about kids in the Arizona foster care system that he decided to step up in a major way to make a difference in the lives of those kids.

“After 6 months inside, you start to lose your mind, so I just looked for some type of cause, where I could do some good and get my mind off myself,” said Mark Nugent, retired system programmer, and data center manager.

After he scanned the internet, Nugent found the Children’s Heart Gallery, which is part of the Arizona Department of Child Safety’s foster and adoption department.

“It brought tears to my eyes basically,” he said. “You have all of these beautiful kids that… they have no family.”

Nugent ended up reading all of the kids’ biographies and after learning what kinds of toys and games they like, he spent about $800 for each to get something they would enjoy.

“I purchased them through Amazon and labeled them up,” he said. “We have some LEGO, we have some drawing kits… there’s slime kits, footballs, basketballs, volleyballs.”

Nugent wrote each child’s name with red hearts on their box and contacted DCS.

“When I read the email that he sent to us, it moved me to tears,” said Rayetta Sanchez, community liaison for DCS. Sanchez was shocked at just how much detail Mark put into the gifts.

“It’s just incredible, the generosity. And it floors me during COVID that there are people like Mark, that will think about others and not just their personal situation and be able to step out of themselves and say how can I bless a child,” she said.

“I just hope that they realize that people care, and it puts a smile on their face,” Nugent said.

Nugent hoped that by sharing his story it will inspire others to donate to the Children’s Heart Gallery or even more.

“Hopefully adopt,” he said.