May is apparently the month baby birds get stuck in Valley storm drains.

First, Gilbert fire rescued some ducklings and now, in Scottsdale, firefighters were called in to conduct their own rescue mission.

And when it comes to rescuing adorable little creatures stuck in a storm drain, the Scottsdale Fire Department is fully quail-ified.

The crew on Engine 606 climbed down into a storm drain Thursday night to rescue some quail that hatched in the drain.

Scottsdale FD said mama quail was with the babies until firefighters took the grate off. She flew away, but waited nearby to be reunited with her little ones.

Scottsdale fire crew on Engine 606 was called tonight to rescue some quail hatched in a storm drain. #AnimalStories #CareForYou pic.twitter.com/PECTmxuohY — ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) May 25, 2018

