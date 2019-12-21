GLENDALE, Ariz. — In just four days, Santa will be getting his reindeer ready and leaving the North Pole to deliver presents to kids all over the world. Just a couple of months ago, though, Santa had a scare and wasn't sure if he would be ready for Christmas Eve.

Thankfully, a team at Abrazo Arrowhead pulled off a Christmas miracle.

“What’s your favorite part about being Santa?” asked 12 News Reporter Bianca Buono.

“The kids. They do more for me than I do for them," said Santa.

There's no question. Santa loves his job.

“I can’t wait for the season to start every year!” said Santa.

This year, though, in September, Santa got some not so jolly news.

“They told me I had to have open-heart surgery," said Santa.

Open-heart surgery would mean Christmas would be canceled. Santa wouldn't be ready in time.

“He said, 'Look, I need to be ready before Christmas.' OK, that’s a lot of pressure for us," said Dr. Nishant Gupta, a cardiologist at Abrazo.

A team at Abrazo Arrowhead knew exactly what they had to do to put the jingle back in Santa's heart.

“If I deliver a valve, I could get on that nice list," said Dr. Merick Kirshner, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Abrazo.

They opted for a less invasive surgery called a transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR.

“This procedure does not require opening the chest, which is very critical," said Dr. Gupta.

Just before surgery, the doctors made a merry deal with Santa.

“He looked at me and says, 'If I fix you, I sit on your knee for a picture at Christmas!'” said Santa.

Just as the doctors suspected, the surgery went perfectly.

“We made it happen and this is our return present to him!” said Dr. Gupta.

And because Santa is a man of his word, he paid a special visit to his dashing doctors.

“There have been some very famous people that have gotten this valve, like Mick Jagger, and the team that did his got to go to a Rolling Stones concert, but that’s nothing compared to what we got, right?” said Dr. Kirshner.

Now that Santa had his own Christmas miracle, his heart is healthy and he's ready to spread that love to everyone else.

“I feel wonderful and I’m ready to go!” said Santa.

