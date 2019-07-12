PEORIA, Ariz. — Some very deserving children received a visit from Santa Claus this week, who hauled in plenty of snow for the party.

The families were celebrating the ongoing success of Billy's Place, a unique nonprofit in Peoria that provides a safe haven for children and families to grieve the death of loved ones.

The charity offers peer-to-peer support groups and activities that help grieving loved ones bond and heal.

Experts say the grieving process actually involves hard work. Having a support system can make the process much easier.

The holiday party included ornament making, plenty of food, and of course, gifts. A local chapter of Project Linus donated handmade holiday blankets.