Vice Mayor of Phoenix teams up with local hotel to start new toy drive

The Renaissance Hotel in Phoenix is a drop-off site for the Hunter Franklin Foster Care Toy and Luggage Drive. Nov. 30, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Vice Mayor of Phoenix has teamed up with a former intern and a downtown hotel to start a toy and luggage drive for foster children.

The first ever Hunter Franklin Foster Care Toy and Luggage Drive runs from December 1st through December 15th.

The goal is to collect as many toys and as much luggage for children in the foster care system.

Hunter Franklin interned with Vice Mayor Laura Pastor for more than a year.

Over the summer, while talking with Franklin, Pastor learned how important something as simple as luggage can be to someone in the foster care system.

Franklin was gifted a set of luggage from Pastor’s staff when he accepted his current internship with Senator Sinema in Washington D.C. That gift brought tears to Franklin’s eyes.

“He told me, ‘ I had to take a black trash bag every time I went to a different foster care home.’ And that is when he and I talked about the fact that luggage provides dignity.” Pastor said.

The Hunter Franklin Toy and Luggage Drive has partnered with the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Phoenix. Donors can drive their car to the Hotel’s valets, who will unload the donations for the toy and luggage drive.

“for the next couple of weeks, our doors will be open. It’s going to be super easy: pull up to the valet, pop your trunk, and our team will take care of it from there.” Said Lee Vinciguerra, Director of Marketing with Renaissance Hotel.

Another way to donate is to visit the Hunter Franklin toy and Luggage drive Amazon page.

Pastor says all donated items will go to the Arizona Foster System, where they will be distributed to foster agencies in need.

WE ❤ ARIZONA