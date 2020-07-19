Police surprise boy on his birthday with parade

Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, troopers from Arizona Department of Public Safety and Arizona Rangers paraded down the boy’s street.

WADDELL, Ariz — The police community rallied Saturday afternoon for a boy celebrating his birthday distanced from most friends and family.

The boy, whom his parents did not want to me identified, turned seven Saturday, July 18th. A neighbor, himself a retired Law Enforcement Officer, knee the boy loved police.

“[His parents] told me their son was turning seven and loves LE (Law Enforcement), K-9 and SWAT,” Nathan Nixon wrote in a Facebook post.

At noon, deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, troopers from Arizona Department of Public Safety and Arizona Rangers paraded down the boy’s street, with lights and sirens to wish the boy a happy birthday.

After the parade, the boy got to meet a police K-9 and pose for photos with some deputies.

It was a birthday he won’t soon forget.