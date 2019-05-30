Even sheriff's deputies need to take a break from the daily grind every now and then.

While responding to a recent call, two deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department stopped to play basketball with some children.

According to a Facebook post, Deputy Korza was invited to shoot some hoops with a couple of kids from the neighborhood.

"Realizing the odds were against him, he quickly called Deputy Turner for backup," the post read. "Our guess is the kids won the game…"

A great gesture by these deputies and a nice moment showing some appreciation for the local community.

