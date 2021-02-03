Phoenix Symphony plays through pandemic

The Musicians of the Phoenix Symphony have made it their mission to offer a bit of calm as the state makes it through these difficult times.

PHOENIX — It’s been nearly a year since COVID-19 hit in a way that many could never imagine.

Though much has changed, one thing still remains: the power of music to soothe during a time of chaos.

The Musicians of the Phoenix Symphony have made it their mission to offer a bit of calm as Arizonans make it through these difficult times.

“In a year where everything just kind of stopped for all of us, it's just nice to have a little bit of musical joy; respite,” said Viviana Cumplido Wilson, a flutist for the Phoenix Symphony Orchestra.

Musicians of the Phoenix Symphony, a group that includes the 66 musicians of the Phoenix Symphony Orchestra, have made it their mission to use their talents to help bring a sense of normalcy during the pandemic.

The musicians can be found playing for front-line workers outside of hospitals, or at food banks for folks waiting in line.

“We have been trying to create our own sort of community outreach performances during this year,” explained Wilson. “There have been a lot of performances at hospitals, playing for frontline workers outdoors, during shift changes, just kind of trying to be musical cheerleaders.”

As full-time musicians, having their season canceled due to the pandemic has been financially challenging for the members of the orchestra.

The musicians accept donations for their performances but understand that many are in the same situation as they are. But still, they play.

“We all knew how much we love playing and performing, and all of that, but when you've been prevented- like you're prohibited from doing that thing- then, it really made a lot of us realize how much this means to us in terms of, it's not just a job, it really is sort of a calling,” said Wilson. “So, I think everyone's really eager to get back to that [calling].”

Musicians of the Phoenix Symphony posts about upcoming appearances on their social media pages and asks anyone who can, to donate to allow their community outreach to continue.

