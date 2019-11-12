PHOENIX — Eighty students from the Children First Leadership Academy in Phoenix were treated with a trip to the "North Pole" as part of United Airlines' annual Fantasy Flight.

The trip began with a flight on United Airbus A319. They flew for about an hour towards Tucson and back to Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.

The children were greeted by volunteers and snow at the Terminal 2 gate, which was decked out in Christmas decorations.

It was a holiday treat that many of the students at Children First Leadership Academy may not have otherwise gotten.

“Our school population is about 70% homeless,” said Ximena Echeverria, the principal at Children First Leadership Academy.

The kids got to visit with Santa, make crafts and decorate cookies. The United Fantasy Flight to the North Pole may be more than just a one-day experience -- it could open their world to new opportunities.

“Giving them an opportunity like this will be able to help them carve out something for themselves later in their life,” said Echeverria.