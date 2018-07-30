PHOENIX — It was an emotional meeting Sunday between a Phoenix organ recipient and the father and stepmother of his donor who has saved and healed nearly 100 people across the country.

Michael Learned was diagnosed with juvenile onset type 1 diabetes as a child. As time went on, he started to notice some physical changes. He later learned he would need a new kidney and pancreas.

Learned was put on the transplant list in August of 2014. By April of 2015, he got the call – there was a match. He went to the hospital just days after.

Recovering from his transplant surgery at Banner UMC in Phoenix, Learned's hope was to one day meet the family of his life saving organ donor, 23-year old Jordyn Avelar, who lost his life in 2015 due to a childhood illness and severe asthma.

Learned wanted to meet members of Avelar's family right away to thank them. While he knew it was an extremely difficult time for the family, he wanted to share what a life-changing blessing it was for him.

After communicating through letters and social media for the past couple years, it was finally the right time. On Sunday, they met face-to-face.

Learned said he is forever grateful, knowing Peter Avelar’s son is the reason he’s still here.

Peter and Tani Avelar, Jordyn Avelar's dad and stepmom, said they feel blessed Jordyn was able to make such a difference in Learned's life.

Learned is just one of many Avelar's recipients. Through organ donation, he saved the lives of three people with his organs and restored sight to two people with his cornea donations. His tissue donations have also helped to restore the lives of more than 90 people across the country.

It’s clear to see through donation, Avelar's story lives on.

Organ donation saves and changes lives. Here in Arizona, you can sign up to be a donor when you apply for or renew your driver's license at the MVD. You can also register online on the Donate Life Arizona website or by calling 1-800-94-DONOR.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story identified Tani Avelar as Jordyn's mother. She is his stepmother.

