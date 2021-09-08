Phoenix man with cystic fibrosis gets his wish to become a recording star granted

Make-A-Wish Arizona and Sneaky Big Studios teamed up to make 20-year-old Sean Dean's dreams come true.

PHOENIX — 'Sean Dean’ just might become a household name.

Make-A-Wish Arizona and Sneaky Big Studios in Scottsdale is giving the Phoenix 20-year-old the opportunity of a lifetime.

The studio let him record his own music on Thursday in pursuit of becoming a professional artist.

"Ever since I was little music has been a huge part of my life and when I started thinking about what I wanted my wish to be, music was that thing," Dean stated.

It was a delayed wish that finally came to fruition.

"Because of COVID and everything it has been difficult, like a different way of putting this together."

He’s hoping to make a splash with his original song called 'waves.' It has a very special meaning to him.

"It’s kind of about a toxic relationship. whether that be romantic or for me my relationship with Cystic Fibrosis and it's kind of about the highs and lows and how you survive with that."

He was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis as a baby. It’s a critical lung condition with no known cure.

"Every day I do between 1-2 hours of breathing treatments and take 50-60 pills just to keep up with my health."

His health battle is only fueling his fire.

"I’m very fortunate to sing and do what I love."

Sneaky Big Studios doesn’t yet know when his music will be released but said hopefully soon!

Up to Speed