Some might say that the elderly and technology don't mix.

Just ask Phoenix grandmother Adrienne Gutowski.

12 News viewer Apryl Gastelum shared a video of her grandma trying out her new smartphone, and after watching the clip, Gutowski, isn't impressed.

"This is supposed to be a smartphone," Gutowski proclaims in the video. "It's not that smart. I want my flip phone back!"

While turning on the phone, Gutowski accidentally turned on the camera and recorded the adorable moment.

"She is the cutest Grandma in all of Phoenix," Gastelum says. "She only knows how to make phone calls and even then says her smartphone is only good at deleting stuff."

For now, Gutowski is adjusting to her new device, but her granddaughter says she's already asking for her flip phone back.

She may be a rookie when it comes to smartphones, but her hilarious online video skills are at a pro-level.

© 2018 KPNX