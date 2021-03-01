Phoenix firefighters save dog from house fire

Fire personnel responded to a fire on the first level of a home after neighbors called reporting alarms, Phoenix Fire Department said.

PHOENIX — Firefighters responded to a fire call in a two story home in south Phoenix on Saturday, saving a dog. According to officials, the owners were not home at the time of the incident.

Crews arrived at the home after neighbors called reporting that they could hear smoke alarms and saw smoke billowing from the house, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

While searching the home for occupants, the department said first responders found a small dog unconscious at the home. The firefighters used a Fido bag to resuscitate the dog and reunite him with his owners.