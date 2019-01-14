PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department says the department's baby boom was a lot bigger in 2018 than they initially thought.

The department missed a few additions to the family who were welcomed in 2018 in their first photo shoot, 34 more to be exact. That number includes two sets of twins.

Phoenix Fire Department Here at PFD we have so much to be thankful for. At the top of our list are these 8 beautiful new additions to the PFD Family. Happy Thanksgiving. Photo credit to @wildbirdphotographyaz...

So they recently redid the photo shoot of babies on turnout coats, this time with all 42 babies.

Phoenix fire spokesman Capt. Rob McDade said they used one of their fire truck ladders to get high enough to photograph all 42 babies who were laid down on turnout coats spelling out the department's initials "PFD."

"Trying to get all 42 babies to stay in place was challenging, hilarious and pretty darn cute," McDade said. "Some of them are already crawling and they tried to take off as fast as they could!"

Phoenix FD

According to McDade, all of the babies in the photograph have a mom, dad, or both parents, who are active Phoenix firefighters.

"There is talk that this might become an annual event and we are looking forward to see what the final tally will be for 2019!" McDade said.

Phoenix FD