'She's my hero': Valley child's heart valves donated to other patients after death

Brooklyn Rother's heart valves were donated to pediatric patients after the 8-year-old died last year.

PHOENIX — A parent’s prayer is that their child will find purpose and meaning in life.

Brooklyn Rother found her’s in death.

Brooklyn was born with a chromosomal disorder that left her nonverbal and physically disabled. Her mother Jill and father Terry knew she was unlikely to live to see her teenage years, but they cherished every moment they got with her.

She died overnight at the family’s home in June 2021.

Both of the Rothers are organ donors and are proud to be so. They were disappointed that Brooklyn’s at-home death meant her organs could not be preserved. But then the Donate Life network called.

“They called me and let me know who they were and they were interested in – (if) we were willing to donate Brooklyn’s heart valves, and I said instantly ‘Brooklyn had a very healthy heart,’” Jill Rother recalled.

The Rothers agreed immediately and Brooklyn was able to donate her heart valves. Because Brooklyn was just 8 years old when she passed away, she was able to help another child live on. The Donor Network of Arizona reports that 75% of heart valve donations go to pediatric patients.

“For this to be her huge sole accomplishment, I’m in awe of her,” Jill Rother said. “She’s my hero, and she’s truly the bravest kid I have ever known.”

Jill Rother hopes that someday the family will get to meet the life that Brooklyn saved.

“If we never meet anybody that’s fine, but if we do, it would be the icing on the cake,” Jill Rother said. “It would be phenomenal just to know that Brooklyn is truly giving life.”

