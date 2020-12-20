12 News photographer shares emotional impact of 10-year-old boy's death

Photographer Mike Runyan gives his experience telling the story of Colin Raskey, a kid who changed the lives of many.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — It’s rare in this business to see your stories truly end. As a general assignment photographer, I often only get to do part of a story.

I first told Colin’s story back in October. Michael Miller, a Goodyear police K9 Trainer, and many others had organized a drive-by to cheer up Colin Raskey, a 10-year-old fighting brain cancer. Colin was an honorary K9 officer himself but hadn’t been able to do any events with the department this year due to COVID.

I remember not expecting too much as I drove out to the event. I’d been out to similar things in the past, and they were nice, but not amazing. You get sent to a lot of little stories as a photographer, and after a time it becomes more about the job. If you get worked up over every story, you burn out quickly. I’m ashamed to admit that I was more concerned with finding coffee and a snack before I arrived than expecting what lay before me.

Things changed as I hit the parking lot, they were staging in. It was like hitting a wall of pure energy, feeling the excitement of officers and community people alike as they formed up to parade by the Raskey’s house. Honking, waving, giving him presents, his fellow officers and community really stepped up. I did my best with the piece that aired that Sunday after, but you truly had to have been there. Few things in my career have matched that level of energy.

The video of the funeral surpassed the energy of the first. I had kept in touch with Miller, a family friend, and he let me know as Colin’s condition worsened, of the bravery, Colin and his parents showed fighting this faceless monster. Ultimately, however, Colin’s heart beat its last at 10:38 a.m.

I had asked Miller to let me know when the funeral was, and to ask the family if it was alright to document it. I didn’t really expect to even get an answer, much less a yes.

It was a law-enforcement style funeral, with a guard over the body, and a final salute at the end of the funeral. I was the only photographer at the funeral. It’s not my place to imply anything by that fact, it’s just the simple truth. It’s not the first funeral I’ve been to in my news career, but it is the first one to affect me that directly. The intensity of it was overwhelming, to a degree simply impossible to understand if you weren’t present. The same community that loved and supported Colin when he was alive, had gathered to mourn him.

Seeing everyone there, even veteran officers shed tears for one little boy taken too soon was overwhelming. A lot of the video was cut, but in the raw video, you can often hear me sniffling and trying to keep my composure.

This is normally not tough for me, as a certain amount of emotional hardness is required for longevity as a general assignment photographer. You see a lot of things nobody should ever have to see in this line of work. There were so many who had gathered to honor him, and they all cared so deeply. It was a visual indicator of the magnitude of impact this little officer and his story had on the community. A good reminder, at least for me, that it's not how much time you have, but what you do with it.

Shooting video at this funeral was really nothing too special. I had to be careful of my back, as I had just returned from a bad injury to it. I really tried cut the video to express how special the day was, with all the tools at my disposal. I hope it turned out alright. I know it certainly made me cry a fair amount while editing the story.

I should also mention that Colin’s story may be done, but his legacy will live on. Miller announced at the funeral during his eulogy, that Colin had started Colin’s K9 Dream Come True Foundation. As part of the foundation’s activities, a child would be selected to become an Honorary K9 officer like Colin did at the K9 trials, sworn in down on the field.