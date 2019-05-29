PEORIA, Ariz. — One lucky dog is back with his owners after a dramatic rescue on a mountain.

The Peoria Fire-Medical Department posted photos of a rescue team carrying a dog named Toby down the mountain Monday afternoon on a big wheel stretcher.

Hikers found Toby on top of a mountain about five days after his family said he went missing. He was injured, bitten, hungry and dehydrated.

The fire department said the owners and a neighbor could not get Toby off the mountain because of his size and the rough terrain. So firefighters climbed the mountain with their gear, treated Toby and helped him down.

Toby is now back at home with his family and recovering.