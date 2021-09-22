Peoria Army veteran receives mortgage-free home

"Building Homes for Heroes" gifts a new home to a veteran injured in Afghanistan who also battled cancer.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Homeownership – for many, it’s part of the American dream.

On Wednesday morning, that dream just came true for this retired Army Second Lieutenant.

Amanda Tallman was speechless when she walked into her newly renovated house in Peoria. She was also greeted by cheers from friends and supporters.

“Oh, my goodness," said Tallman. "What don’t I think of this home? It’s absolutely stunning."

JP Morgan Chase donated this home to the non-profit "Building Homes for Heroes," which in turn gave the home to Amanda mortgage-free.

“It’s a place where they can call home. Plant their roots. Raise their family and really build their lives together,” said Cody Brannon, Construction and events manager with Building Homes for Heroes.

“We’ve moved five times in the last year. So, this actually gives us a ton of stability,” said Tallman.

Tallman's journey to this point of stability has been filled with ups and downs. She was injured in a vehicle crash while serving in Afghanistan. Her injuries ended up requiring three surgeries.

Tallman also battled thyroid cancer after returning home from deployment.

“We’ve really had to figure out what our lives were going to look like. We just, for so long, it’s been like ‘we don’t know,’” said Tallman. “This home and everything Building Homes for Heroes has done for me is truly a blessing and a gift.”

She is working on finishing her sociology degree at ASU and hopes to use some of the money she saves from not having to pay a mortgage towards her non-profit called "First Page: A New Chapter for Veterans and Kids" which helps to empower veterans and their kids.

If you would like to learn more about Building Homes for Heroes, visit https://www.buildinghomesforheroes.org/

12 News on YouTube