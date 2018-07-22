(WPTV) -- A dog in Boynton Beach, Florida is being credited for saving his owner's life.

Last month, 87-year-old Josh Hilsenrath fell in his home, and was stuck there for four hours.

His 12-year-old dog, named Buddy, knew something was wrong, and broke free through a screen door to get help.

He rushed to his neighbors' house, and barked until they came to the door.

Buddy led Art Charney to Hilsenrath, who was lying on his bathroom floor.

