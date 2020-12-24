Parents call triplets their Christmas miracles

“They’re bigger than the doctors had expected. They’re crying. They look like mirror images of each other,” said new dad Noah Hickman.

PHOENIX — “These are our first, second and third,” said Noah Hickman.

On Dec. 16, Rebecca and Noah Hickman welcomed in triplets Charlotte, Briella and Adley, who they call their Christmas miracles.

“You read things online. They say triplets rarely make it over 30 weeks. If they do, there are complications that follow,” said Hickman.

But they’re all doing great. All three are breathing on their own.

“You know God has given us these babies and he was going to keep them and protect them,” said Rebecca Hickman.

“They’re bigger than the doctors had expected. They’re crying. They look like mirror images of each other. It’s like clones,” said Noah Hickman.

The Hickmans say they are grateful they can both visit the girls at Abrazo Arrowhead’s NICU despite the pandemic restrictions.

“It’s been a huge blessing that we’ve been able to see all these milestones with our babies together and see them developing,” said Rebecca Hickman.

They’re hoping their bundle of joys can go home in a few weeks, but they’ll have to spend Christmas in the NICU – and that’s alright with Dad.