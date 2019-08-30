PHOENIX — Popeyes came out with a new chicken sandwich and fried chicken hysteria ensued. Chicken lovers waited in long lines to get a taste of the newest menu item that was quickly selling out.

And one Charlotte, North Carolina teen took the opportunity to make some real change in his community. Seventeen-year-old David Ledbetter stood outside an area Popeyes restaurant registering people to vote.

All eyes were on 18-year-old Jaime Gamez Wednesday. Gamez battled cancer last year and is now in remission. Make-A-Wish Arizona granted him a full-ride scholarship to attend UTI and get trained as a diesel mechanic.

A Valley boy got quite the shoutout for his show-and-tell presentation. Three-year-old Owen brought his Devin Booker bobblehead to school and the real-life Devin Booker noticed.

Since we're on the subject of cute kids, a photo went viral this week of a boy befriending a crying classmate with autism. In a photo posted on Facebook by mom Courtney Coko Moore, a boy in Wichita, Kan., takes the hand of his classmate who appears distressed. Moore said her son consoled the boy when he became upset on the first day of school at Minneha Core Knowledge Elementary.

This week, the youngest people in our communities showed us what compassion and hard work look like.

