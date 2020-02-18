NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Here's a story you don't hear all too often.

On Jan. 30, a woman named Renata Freydin gave birth to a boy 10 weeks early.

Zayne Alexander Caldwell is being treated at The Children's Hospital at Saint Peter's University Hospital. Freydin's fiance, David Caldwell, was born six weeks early at the same hospital in 1986.

So, when the couple was at home recently looking at his baby book, Freydin noticed that a nurse holding her fiance all those years ago looked very familiar.

Renata Freydin

"I knew that lady!!," Freydin wrote in a Facebook post. "I immediately asked him who she was and he confirmed that she was the nurse who took care of him during his stay in the NICU and his mom loved her so much that she needed a photo of the two of them on the day he was discharged."

The couple brought the picture to the hospital and confirmed it was the same nurse, Lissa McGowan, who had taken care of their baby since his birth.

"The past 2 weeks have been filled with worries and uncertainty but we can breathe easy knowing my lil nuggets nurse is the same one that helped the man I love when he was in the same situation," Freydin wrote.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter