When her husband of more than 20 years needed a kidney, Amy Jascourt took matters into her own hands; she turned her car into a driving billboard.

Six months later, her husband Leigh may have a match.

"It's surreal, again, I don't want to get my hopes up, but we're so close," said Amy.

Doctors set a surgery date for Feb.13, but even with an end date on the horizon, the Jascourts are staying cautiously optimistic.

"We're not there yet, so it's hard to get too excited until the nightmare is really over," said Leigh.

Since she tapped the plea to the back of her car, Amy has had 45 people reach out to her asking to donate, but months later, despite many people stepping up to donate, a match wasn't found.

After a while, the Jascourts started to lose hope.

"I think I put a wall up and tried not to think about it because you get excited and you get shot back down again," she said.

Back in October, Leigh started to lose all hope.

"At one point, I actually did give up," he said. "I was able to be talked out of it, but I was done. I said I was going to hospice. I said, 'I can't take this anymore.' I couldn't see the end. It didn't feel like it ever was going to happen."

Then, about two weeks ago, doctors finally delivered the news they were hoping for: They found a possible match for Leigh.

"My eyes started tearing up. I couldn't hold back that emotion, but at the same time I didn't want to get too excited," Leigh said.

Despite the good news, both Amy and Leigh are staying cautiously optimistic.

The surgery date is set, but Leigh still has to pass some health tests to make sure he is healthy enough for the surgery. There also can't be any setbacks with the donor.

When asked how she feels about the dozens of strangers who have stepped up asking to donate a kidney for her husband, Amy tears up.

"It's just amazing to me that there are so many people out there that would give an organ to somebody they don't know ...There really are no words. I can say, 'Thank you,' but 'thank you' doesn't seem to be enough because there is no way to thank them."

Meanwhile, the Jascourts started a Gofundme to keep up with all the medical bills they have to pay to keep Leigh healthy while they wait for the transplant.