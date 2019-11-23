For many foster kids in Maricopa County Saturday, National Adoption Day meant finding permanent homes. It all made for an emotional day at the Durango Juvenile Court Center.

“You are now mother and daughter, congratulations,” announced Judge Bruce Cohen.

Scenes like this played out over and over. The emotion was palpable. And it’s the only time you get to experience it. Typically, cameras aren’t allowed to capture adoption proceedings.

“Overjoyed,” Ashley Pinkney, a new adoptive parent, said. “I’ve been her mom for four years, but for it to be official, it’s absolutely an unexplainable feeling.”

The event was made possible, in part, by attorneys and judges like Bruce Cohen volunteering their time.

“It’s the most amazing day,” Cohen said. “It’s like Disneyland for the courthouse. To be able to watch these incredible families finishing such an incredible thing of bringing them together.”

Hundreds filed into the courthouse. Nearly 150 kids – from teens to toddlers were expected to get permanent homes or become officially adopted. Jayde Gipson officially became her parents fifth child.

“Today means a lot to me,” Gipson said.

She was one of more than 14,000 kids in foster care waiting to be adopted. And her parents fifth child. Both mom and dad agreed on what it takes to be an adoptive parent.

“Taking somebody in you really have to take in all aspects of what can actually come,” Kurtis Gipson said. “You have to take in what they’ve been through. You have to take in the situations as far as what they’re going through. And then you have to have a lot of patients and love.”

Nationwide there are more than 100,000 children foster care waiting to be adopted.