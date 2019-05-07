PHOENIX — A Navy veteran -- who needed a helping hand -- moved into a new home Thursday morning in Apache Junction.

It’s all thanks to the organization Enduring Gratitude, several contractors and veteran services groups.

Krista Petersen served in the Navy during the first Gulf War. She moved back home recently from San Francisco to be closer to her brother who’s battling cancer.

Team 12’s Mike Gonzalez was there when she received the keys

Petersen has never asked for help from anyone. But when she decided to move home to help her brother, the home she had lined up suddenly fell through.

“I’m feeling joyful and little overwhelmed. Honestly, it was hard for me to actually make the call and say, 'I need help. I need a place to go and my housing has fallen through and I’m going to be out,'" Petersen said.

"I never want to take resources away from veterans with disabilities or other needs. But my advice is to just make the call and see if there's any help available."

When Charlie Ellis, the executive director of Enduring Gratitude, heard about Krista’s story from the Mesa Veterans Resource Center, he immediately sprung into action.

Ellis found a donor of a mobile home and Valley contractors who were willing to refurbish it.

"It’s spectacular when you know you woke up one morning with an idea and took a couple of steps, made a couple of calls, and you got a veteran saved," said Ellis.

Several contractors and agencies took part in the restoration of the mobile home including: Next Step Flooring, Thomson Mechanical, JLC Plumbing, Ace Painting, Arch Angels, Home Depot, Rural Metro Fire, Resurrection Ministries, 40 youth from the Mesa Police Dept. Training Academy and DC Restoration who provided all the flooring in the home.

"This was a way to give back to the veterans who give back to the Veterans that use us. We brought our employees who are veterans. It’s just amazing to be able to make a difference in someone’s life," said Nicole Hayes, HR director at DC Restoration.

As Petersen stepped inside her new place, she felt the gratitude for the dozens of people who made this happen.

On move in day dozens of volunteers still worked to bring in furniture and appliances.

"I can’t believe they’re working for people that they haven’t really met yet -- It’s way above and beyond what I imagined," said Petersen.

A day when others went above and beyond for a veteran who’s done the same for this country.

Krista works in the medical field and also part time as a Lyft driver. She says she’s most grateful she’s able to be close to her brother and family. Especially as he battles cancer.