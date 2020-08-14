Mrs. Central Phoenix sharing story of hope, survival after beating cancer

More than a decade after receiving a devastating cancer diagnosis, Lena Spotleson is inspiring others to always fight and never give up.

PHOENIX — A Valley coach is sharing her story of hope and survival.

Lena Spotleson received a devastating cancer diagnosis 14 years ago.

Since then, she beat it and has spent every day since inspiring others to always fight and never give up.

“He said, 'Lena, this is cancer and we need to get you into surgery right away,'” said Spotleson.

Those were the words that changed Spotleson’s life forever.

At 26, she was diagnosed with stage 4 gynecological cancer -- just nine months after getting married.

Spotleson remembers what the doctor told her next like as if were yesterday.

“The next thing he told me was you’re not going to be able to have children. I remember looking at my husband and he had tears coming down his face," Spotleson said.

"You’re expecting something but not two blows in one meeting.”

That was the start of a battle that nearly took her life.

During surgery, the doctor removed her uterus, gallbladder, left ovary, appendix, fallopian tubes and some lymph nodes. Then followed chemotherapy and radiation.

It seemed as if it were too much for her body to handle.

“My body went into septic shock and they put me on a ventilator in a drug induced coma for four days and that night they told my husband I wasn’t going to make it through the night,” said Spotleson.

Now 14 years later, she is in remission and now taking her message to the stage.

Spotleson is participating in the Mrs. Arizona pageant, representing central Phoenix.

“I’m always looking for new avenues to not only share my story, but to help other patients or survivors going through similar things...I have gone through or still going through,” said Spotleson.

“I was born and raised in central Phoenix, that’s where I’ve always wanted to be. Central Phoenix is just a part of me.”

It’s a platform she hopes will help her reach others.

“It’s really a great organization that has a lot of powerful women associated with it and I’m really excited to be connected with these women that are doing such great things in the community, “said Spotleson.

Spotleson recalls celebrating her one-year anniversary with her husband Ryan shaving her head because her hair was falling out from treatments.

And just like her cancer battle, her husband is there to support every step of the way.

“He’s picked out my dress and my interview outfit and he even picked out this outfit for today. I’m very lucky to have him in my corner," she said.

Spotleson said she hopes to take home the crown, but is just thankful she’s here to share her story.

“There has to be a reason why I went through what I went through and providing a little hope to somebody then I’d love to do that,” she said.