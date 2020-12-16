Arizona teen's Miracle League Home Run gets major-league attention

The Miracle League of Arizona posted the video on Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than 600,000 times.

PHOENIX — Major League Baseball players are taking note of a Miracle League of Arizona teen after his walk-off home run became internet famous.

Alexis Rangel, 13, hit the home run in February. With his team trailing by two runs and down to its last out with two runners on base, Rangel uppercut a high fastball over the left-field wall and danced around the bases high-fiving players, volunteers, and even the opposition.

The Miracle League of Arizona posted the video on Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than 600,000 times. It has been viewed even more on Facebook and Instagram.

ESPN, Barstool Sports, and several Major League Baseball players shared it as well, along with hundreds of others who connected with the joy with which Alexis connected with the ball.

The Miracle League of Arizona is the nation’s largest baseball program for children and adults with special needs and operates entirely off the generosity of Arizonans. If you’d like to donate or get involved, visit their website www.MiracleLeagueAZ.com

The Miracle League has shut down its team games due to COVID, as many children with disabilities are considered to be at greater risk for complications from the virus.

Alexis, who has Down Syndrome, can’t wait to get back out on the field and start playing again, according to his mother Alejandra Cabrera. She says he loves playing sports and being outside, and the pandemic has made both of those things more difficult.

“He’d be saying, like, ‘That’s my life,’” Alejandra said of her son.

She said he’d be thrilled to know the internet loves his home run, but until 12News spoke with them, she said the family wasn’t aware of just how popular Alexis’s home run has become.