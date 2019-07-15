MESA, Ariz. — They can save your life and they’re pretty handy with tools. A Mesa Fire and Medical Department team is being praised for going above and beyond their duties.

In a Facebook post, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department says Medical Response 205 team learned a woman was sleeping on her couch because she was unable to assemble her bed. The crew sprang into action and put the bed together in no time flat.

And their good deed hasn’t gone unnoticed. People complimented their work on Facebook.

“What a wonderful thing for them to do! They went over and above their duties for their patient! You people helped improve someone’s quality of care by your compassion,” one person wrote.

“If you look there is more good than bad in the world. We just seem to always talk about the bad. Great job guys,” another person commented.