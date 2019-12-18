MESA, Ariz. — A Valley church is making Christmas wishes come true this year for kids in the form of brand new bikes.

Fountain of Life Christian Fellowship in Mesa started the giveaway last year. Kids ages 13 and under can sign up to win a bike and a toy, then community members come together to raise money and purchase bikes for the kids.

In 2018, 95 kids signed up, and every single kid walked away with a brand new bike and toy. They’re hoping to do it again this year and have 70 kids signed up so far.

The giveaway event is Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Fountain of Life Christian Fellowship in Mesa at 6056 E. Baseline Road. Ste 137.

If you want to donate to help them out you can donate here.