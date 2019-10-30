MESA, Ariz. — Being without a Happy Meal from McDonald's seems like a big emergency, right? Well, maybe if you're 5-year-old Charlie.

The Mesa Police Department said Charlie dialed 911 Sunday to order a Happy Meal. He apparently just couldn't wait to get his meal and toy from McDonald's.

Mesa PD Officer Valdez actually responded to Charlie's "emergency." He had to, of course, make sure it wasn't an "actual emergency." It wasn't.

Mesa PD said Officer Valdez took the time to teach Charlie about when it's the appropriate time to call 911, like probably not for McDonald's next time.

Officer Valdez, of course, brought Charlie his Happy Meal.